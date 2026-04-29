Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at DA Davidson

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. DA Davidson's price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock's current price.

HOPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research raised Hope Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Brean Capital raised Hope Bancorp from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Hope Bancorp from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.50.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HOPE

Hope Bancorp Stock Down 3.7%

HOPE traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.44. 824,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,479. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.80. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.33.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $141.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $145.33 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 5.81%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hope Bancorp

In related news, Director Daisy Y. Ha sold 31,020 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $387,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 375.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,968 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company's stock.

Key Hope Bancorp News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hope Bancorp this week:

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hope Bank, a California-chartered financial institution serving small and middle-market businesses, professionals and affluent individuals. The company's principal activities include accepting a variety of deposit products—such as checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits—and extending commercial credit facilities. With a focus on community banking, Hope Bancorp tailors its offerings to meet the needs of clients in diverse industries, including real estate, professional services and import/export trade.

In its lending business, Hope Bancorp provides commercial real estate loans, construction financing, working capital lines of credit and equipment financing.

Further Reading

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