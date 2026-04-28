Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $12.81 and last traded at $12.7250, with a volume of 646866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $145.33 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 5.81%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Brean Capital raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hope Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daisy Y. Ha sold 31,020 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $387,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOPE. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 375.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,968 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hope Bank, a California-chartered financial institution serving small and middle-market businesses, professionals and affluent individuals. The company's principal activities include accepting a variety of deposit products—such as checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits—and extending commercial credit facilities. With a focus on community banking, Hope Bancorp tailors its offerings to meet the needs of clients in diverse industries, including real estate, professional services and import/export trade.

In its lending business, Hope Bancorp provides commercial real estate loans, construction financing, working capital lines of credit and equipment financing.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hope Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hope Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Hope Bancorp currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here