Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) CEO Sells $346,875.00 in Stock

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN - Get Free Report) CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $346,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 307,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,236,305. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Marita Zuraitis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 19th, Marita Zuraitis sold 14 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $646.10.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Marita Zuraitis sold 2 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $92.30.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Marita Zuraitis sold 403 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $18,546.06.

On Monday, May 4th, Marita Zuraitis sold 266 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $12,278.56.

On Friday, May 1st, Marita Zuraitis sold 6,815 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $314,580.40.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Marita Zuraitis sold 7,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $346,200.00.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts: Sign Up

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Shares of HMN traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.11. The company had a trading volume of 65,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,806. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average of $44.49. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $48.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Horace Mann Educators's revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Horace Mann Educators's payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HMN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horace Mann Educators has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Horace Mann Educators

Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 621.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 163,101 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 140,481 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 390.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,484 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 31,432 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 194,776 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 225.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 73,627 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 50,984 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, based in Springfield, Illinois, specializes in insurance and retirement solutions tailored to educators and school employees across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company partners with public school districts to deliver property and casualty insurance products—including auto, home and liability coverage—through a network of dedicated local agents. Its targeted approach focuses on understanding the unique needs and schedules of teachers, administrators and other school staff, distinguishing its services within the broader insurance market.

In addition to property and casualty offerings, Horace Mann provides life and disability insurance, annuities and retirement plan products designed to help educators plan for financial security beyond their teaching careers.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Horace Mann Educators, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Horace Mann Educators wasn't on the list.

While Horace Mann Educators currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here