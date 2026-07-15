Horizon Bancorp (IN) (HBNC) Projected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $76.5560 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $76.11 million. Horizon Bancorp (IN) had a positive return on equity of 12.41% and a negative net margin of 37.28%. On average, analysts expect Horizon Bancorp (IN) to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Price Performance

Shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) stock opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Horizon Bancorp (IN)'s payout ratio is presently -20.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp (IN)

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 160.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,536 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBNC has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Bancorp (IN) currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HBNC

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp NASDAQ: HBNC is a financial holding company headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, offering community banking and wealth management services through its subsidiary, Horizon Bank. As a locally focused institution, it provides a full range of retail and commercial banking products, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, commercial real estate financing, and treasury management solutions.

In addition to traditional deposit and loan products, Horizon Bancorp's services encompass investment advisory and trust administration, retirement planning, and insurance products.

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