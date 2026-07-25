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Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Raised to "Strong-Buy" at Wells Fargo & Company

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Host Hotels & Resorts logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Wells Fargo upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating, adding to a generally positive analyst backdrop for the hotel REIT.
  • Other firms have also been adjusting their views and price targets, with the consensus rating at “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.
  • Host Hotels & Resorts recently posted better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $0.67 versus $0.36 expected and revenue of $1.65 billion, while the stock traded near its 12-month high at $24.50.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus set a $27.00 price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.25 target price on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HST opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Host Hotels & Resorts's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,288,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 697,658 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,476. The trade was a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tema ETFs LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the company's stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 181,297 shares of the company's stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the company's stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 75.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 167,691 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 72,043 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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