Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Raised to "Strong-Buy" at Wells Fargo & Company

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus set a $27.00 price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.25 target price on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.27.

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Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HST opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Host Hotels & Resorts's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,288,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 697,658 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,476. The trade was a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tema ETFs LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the company's stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 181,297 shares of the company's stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the company's stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 75.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 167,691 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 72,043 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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