Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.42 and last traded at $22.4160, with a volume of 2487577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 target price on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.92.

View Our Latest Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm's fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average is $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,288,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 697,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,348,476. The trade was a 7.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $1,234,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 150.4% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 185,573 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 111,452 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 68.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,370,907 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,454,000 after buying an additional 2,999,082 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 377,095 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 74,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company's stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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