Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Reaches New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $25.3750, with a volume of 1301049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HST. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.25 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91. The business's 50-day moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average is $20.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,288,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 697,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,348,476. The trade was a 7.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the company's stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 33,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.7% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,829 shares of the company's stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company's stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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