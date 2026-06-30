Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Price Down 4.8% - Time to Sell?

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.78 and last traded at $23.7170. Approximately 598,931 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 8,778,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.25 price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 4.2%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,288,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 697,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,476. This trade represents a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HST. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the company's stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 75.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 167,691 shares of the company's stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 72,043 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.8% during the first quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the company's stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 822.4% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 467,573 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 416,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essential Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.9% in the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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