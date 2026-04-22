Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 105.03 and traded as high as GBX 118. Hostelworld Group shares last traded at GBX 115, with a volume of 21,486 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 171 target price on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Hostelworld Group from GBX 200 to GBX 205 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Hostelworld Group currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 196.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hostelworld Group

Hostelworld Group Trading Down 2.3%

The company's fifty day moving average is GBX 105.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 116.83. The stock has a market cap of £141.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.11.

Hostelworld Group Company Profile

Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services. In addition, it engages in the technology trading business. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

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