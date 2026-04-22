Free Trial
â†’ Your book is inside (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Hostelworld Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hostelworld's shares crossed above their 50-day moving average, with the 50-day MA at GBX 105.03, the stock trading as high as GBX 118 and last at GBX 115 on volume of 21,486 shares.
  • The stock has strong analyst support — six analysts rate it a Buy with an average target price of GBX 196.83, and recent upgrades include Canaccord raising its target to GBX 205.
  • Despite the short-term move, the shares remain just below the 200-day moving average (GBX 116.83) and the company has a market cap of £141.6 million and a P/E of 21.11.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 105.03 and traded as high as GBX 118. Hostelworld Group shares last traded at GBX 115, with a volume of 21,486 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 171 target price on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Hostelworld Group from GBX 200 to GBX 205 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Hostelworld Group currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 196.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hostelworld Group

Hostelworld Group Trading Down 2.3%

The company's fifty day moving average is GBX 105.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 116.83. The stock has a market cap of £141.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.11.

Hostelworld Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services. In addition, it engages in the technology trading business. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Hostelworld Group Right Now?

Before you consider Hostelworld Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hostelworld Group wasn't on the list.

While Hostelworld Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines