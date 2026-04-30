Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 104.97 and traded as high as GBX 111.50. Hostelworld Group shares last traded at GBX 106.86, with a volume of 95,171 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HSW. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 171 price objective on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Hostelworld Group from GBX 200 to GBX 205 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 196.83.

Read Our Latest Report on HSW

Hostelworld Group Price Performance

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 104.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.43. The company has a market cap of £133.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 0.91.

About Hostelworld Group

Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services. In addition, it engages in the technology trading business. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

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