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Houlihan Lokey (HLI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Houlihan Lokey logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Houlihan Lokey is set to report Q1 2027 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29, with analysts expecting $1.64 per share and $602.38 million in revenue.
  • The company’s most recent quarter came in below expectations, posting $1.63 EPS versus the expected $1.79 and revenue of $635.64 million versus $679.22 million, while revenue also fell 4.6% year over year.
  • Houlihan Lokey recently raised its quarterly dividend to $0.70 per share, and analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $180.50.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to post earnings of $1.64 per share and revenue of $602.38 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $635.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $679.22 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 16.26%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $139.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $130.72 and a 52-week high of $211.78.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Houlihan Lokey's payout ratio is presently 45.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLI. US Capital Advisors set a $187.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $180.50.

View Our Latest Report on HLI

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 6,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $941,378.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 6,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $941,378.90. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.83% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth $39,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm's core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

See Also

Earnings History for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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