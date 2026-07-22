Houlihan Lokey (HLI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to post earnings of $1.64 per share and revenue of $602.38 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $635.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $679.22 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 16.26%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $139.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $130.72 and a 52-week high of $211.78.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Houlihan Lokey's payout ratio is presently 45.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLI. US Capital Advisors set a $187.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $180.50.

View Our Latest Report on HLI

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 6,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $941,378.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 6,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $941,378.90. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.83% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth $39,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm's core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

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