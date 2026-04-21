Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.3333.

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

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Howard Hughes Stock Up 2.4%

HHH opened at $67.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company's 50-day moving average is $68.69 and its 200 day moving average is $77.60. Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $91.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). Howard Hughes had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $624.45 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. Howard Hughes's quarterly revenue was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Howard Hughes will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howard Hughes

In related news, General Counsel Joseph Valane acquired 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.45 per share, with a total value of $81,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 29,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,520.05. The trade was a 4.51% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 48.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Howard Hughes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Howard Hughes by 1,183.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,716 shares of the company's stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 23,712 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Howard Hughes by 15.7% in the third quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 302,450 shares of the company's stock worth $24,852,000 after acquiring an additional 41,095 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth about $1,318,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth about $1,224,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company's stock.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments. Its MPCs segment develops, sells, and leases residential and commercial land designated for long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona.

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