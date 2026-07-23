Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) Downgraded to "Strong Sell" Rating by Zacks Research

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

HHH has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Howard Hughes from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Howard Hughes from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Sell" and an average target price of $79.00.

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Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of HHH stock opened at $66.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.78 and a 200-day moving average of $70.34. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Howard Hughes has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $91.07.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $235.92 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James Carman sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,563.20. This trade represents a 6.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howard Hughes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HHH. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 423 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 494 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments. Its MPCs segment develops, sells, and leases residential and commercial land designated for long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona.

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