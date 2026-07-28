Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This is a 16.7% increase from Howmet Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Howmet Aerospace has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Howmet Aerospace has a payout ratio of 11.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to earn $5.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

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Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $288.17 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $268.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $169.45 and a 12 month high of $295.28. The company has a market cap of $115.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $294.53.

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About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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