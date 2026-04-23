Hoya (HOCPY) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its resultson Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $1.5634 billion for the quarter.

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.68. Hoya had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, analysts expect Hoya to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Hoya Trading Up 0.5%

OTCMKTS HOCPY opened at $181.15 on Thursday. Hoya has a 12 month low of $110.85 and a 12 month high of $190.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company's fifty day moving average price is $178.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.30.

About Hoya

Hoya Corporation OTCMKTS: HOCPY is a Tokyo-based global manufacturer and supplier of optical products and related technologies. The company designs, produces and sells a broad range of optical materials and finished optics for consumer, industrial and healthcare markets, serving customers across Asia, Europe, the Americas and other regions worldwide.

Hoya's product portfolio includes ophthalmic lenses and related vision-care products for eyeglasses, optical glass and lens blanks, and precision optical components used by original equipment manufacturers.

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