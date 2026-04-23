Free Trial
→ I was right about SpaceX (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Hoya (HOCPY) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Hoya logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hoya is set to report earnings on Thursday, April 30; analysts expect about $1.11 EPS and $1.5634 billion in revenue for the quarter, with consensus EPS estimates of $5 for the current and next fiscal year.
  • In its last quarter (reported Jan. 30) Hoya **beat** expectations with $1.76 EPS (vs. $1.08 consensus) and $1.59 billion in revenue, showing a 27.22% net margin and 24.88% return on equity.
  • Shares trade near recent highs (opened $181.15, 12‑month high $190.18) with a market capitalization of about $61.3 billion, a P/E of 37.04, very low debt-to-equity (0.03), and strong liquidity (current ratio ~4.96).
  • Five stocks we like better than Hoya.

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its resultson Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $1.5634 billion for the quarter.

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.68. Hoya had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, analysts expect Hoya to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hoya Trading Up 0.5%

OTCMKTS HOCPY opened at $181.15 on Thursday. Hoya has a 12 month low of $110.85 and a 12 month high of $190.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company's fifty day moving average price is $178.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.30.

About Hoya

(Get Free Report)

Hoya Corporation OTCMKTS: HOCPY is a Tokyo-based global manufacturer and supplier of optical products and related technologies. The company designs, produces and sells a broad range of optical materials and finished optics for consumer, industrial and healthcare markets, serving customers across Asia, Europe, the Americas and other regions worldwide.

Hoya's product portfolio includes ophthalmic lenses and related vision-care products for eyeglasses, optical glass and lens blanks, and precision optical components used by original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Earnings History for Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Hoya Right Now?

Before you consider Hoya, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hoya wasn't on the list.

While Hoya currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
Why I broke this rule
Why I broke this rule
From Porter & Company (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines