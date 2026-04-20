Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's Why

Hoya Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 38,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session's volume of 33,188 shares.The stock last traded at $187.27 and had previously closed at $187.30.

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Hoya Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $178.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.65. The firm has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Hoya had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 24.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hoya Corp. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hoya

Hoya Corporation OTCMKTS: HOCPY is a Tokyo-based global manufacturer and supplier of optical products and related technologies. The company designs, produces and sells a broad range of optical materials and finished optics for consumer, industrial and healthcare markets, serving customers across Asia, Europe, the Americas and other regions worldwide.

Hoya's product portfolio includes ophthalmic lenses and related vision-care products for eyeglasses, optical glass and lens blanks, and precision optical components used by original equipment manufacturers.

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