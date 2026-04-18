HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Given Average Rating of "Reduce" by Analysts

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Reduce" from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.5833.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. Barclays lowered their target price on HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research raised HP from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th.

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HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23. HP has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 367.41% and a net margin of 4.46%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. HP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HP will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. HP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HP by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,094,388 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $2,943,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in HP by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,703,639 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $1,450,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HP by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,313,924 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $607,373,000 after acquiring an additional 274,033 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HP by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,236,428 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $339,468,000 after buying an additional 3,671,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,582,142 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $302,610,000 after buying an additional 4,542,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company's stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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