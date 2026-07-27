HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives Average Recommendation of "Reduce" from Analysts

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Reduce" from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.3333.

Several analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded HP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HP from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of HP from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

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HP Stock Up 0.3%

HP stock opened at $25.82 on Monday. HP has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.20.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 581.36%. HP's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. Research analysts expect that HP will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. HP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.28%.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 10,524 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $259,732.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 92,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,275,496. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,094,388 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $2,943,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,634 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in HP by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,981,864 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $45,063,000 after buying an additional 157,464 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $31,899,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,977,716 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $43,747,000 after buying an additional 103,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas lifted its position in shares of HP by 8,978.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 129,725 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 128,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company's stock.

About HP

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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