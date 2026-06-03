HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSBC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas Exane cut HSBC from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research cut HSBC from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings cut HSBC from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating for the company.

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Insider Transactions at HSBC

In other HSBC news, insider Daniel Scott Palomaki sold 23,123 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $418,757.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at $90,061.03. This represents a 82.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HSBC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in HSBC by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 28,472 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners acquired a new position in HSBC in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in HSBC by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,385,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $196,811,000 after purchasing an additional 124,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Capital LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Opal Capital LLC now owns 41,955 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company's stock.

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $95.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.49. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $58.14 and a fifty-two week high of $95.61.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 16.06%.The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that HSBC will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. HSBC's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.46%.

More HSBC News

Here are the key news stories impacting HSBC this week:

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc NYSE: HSBC is a multinational banking and financial services organization headquartered in London. It traces its origins to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, founded in 1865 to facilitate trade between Europe and Asia, and has since grown into one of the world's largest banking groups. The company is publicly listed in multiple markets, including the London Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and as an American depositary receipt on the New York Stock Exchange.

HSBC operates a universal banking model, serving retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients.

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