HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Sets New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $98.80 and last traded at $98.9710, with a volume of 27345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.02.

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Trending Headlines about HSBC

Here are the key news stories impacting HSBC this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HSBC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of HSBC from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings cut HSBC from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded HSBC from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on HSBC

HSBC Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $339.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company's fifty day moving average is $92.89 and its 200 day moving average is $87.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.12 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. HSBC's dividend payout ratio is 32.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HSBC news, insider Daniel Scott Palomaki sold 23,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $418,757.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $90,061.03. This trade represents a 82.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HSBC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 287.1% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its position in shares of HSBC by 80.5% in the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc NYSE: HSBC is a multinational banking and financial services organization headquartered in London. It traces its origins to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, founded in 1865 to facilitate trade between Europe and Asia, and has since grown into one of the world's largest banking groups. The company is publicly listed in multiple markets, including the London Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and as an American depositary receipt on the New York Stock Exchange.

HSBC operates a universal banking model, serving retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients.

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