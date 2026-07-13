Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Hold" from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.1429.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Hub Group in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hub Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

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Institutional Trading of Hub Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 644 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Hub Group by 271.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,107 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 33.4% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 333.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group Price Performance

Hub Group stock opened at $46.20 on Monday. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $53.26. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Hub Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

Hub Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Hub Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: No clearly positive company-specific developments were reported in the latest news flow.

No clearly positive company-specific developments were reported in the latest news flow. Neutral Sentiment: Hub Group’s short interest update showed 0 shares as of July 10, with no meaningful change reported and a days-to-cover ratio of 0.0 days.

Hub Group’s short interest update showed 0 shares as of July 10, with no meaningful change reported and a days-to-cover ratio of 0.0 days. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms announced or promoted securities fraud class action claims against Hub Group, increasing legal overhang and keeping investor focus on the company’s accounting issues and corrective actions taken against two senior executives. Article Title

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc NASDAQ: HUBG is a leading supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois. Founded in 1971 as Hub City Terminals and renamed Hub Group in 1978, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007. Over the decades, Hub Group has developed a comprehensive multimodal transportation network, leveraging partnerships with major rail carriers and an extensive drayage fleet to offer cost-efficient, sustainable shipping alternatives.

The company operates through two primary segments: Intermodal and Transportation Management.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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