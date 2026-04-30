Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $545.93, but opened at $514.00. Hubbell shares last traded at $524.2370, with a volume of 173,597 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $575.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $550.00 to $530.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $465.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $533.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hubbell

Hubbell Stock Down 5.8%

The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $509.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $476.70.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.03. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.300-19.850 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Hubbell's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.07%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 25,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.97, for a total value of $12,590,510.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,420 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,143,647.40. This represents a 28.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total transaction of $1,123,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,386,161.40. The trade was a 44.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 34,689 shares of company stock valued at $17,407,395 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

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