HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $182.51, but opened at $189.32. HubSpot shares last traded at $190.7510, with a volume of 120,389 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. Evercore set a $225.00 price objective on HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on HubSpot from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on HubSpot from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered HubSpot from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $311.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBS

HubSpot Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.69.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.25. HubSpot had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.04%.The firm had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total transaction of $1,567,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 93,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,243,270. This trade represents a 8.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.37 per share, with a total value of $1,813,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,295,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $234,946,698. This trade represents a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,781 and have sold 26,207 shares valued at $5,567,244. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 88.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,754 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 376,076 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $209,335,000 after purchasing an additional 97,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company's stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

Further Reading

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