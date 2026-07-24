HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Price Up 6.6% - Here's Why

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) shot up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $202.50 and last traded at $202.5370. Approximately 486,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,766,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.01.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on HubSpot from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $308.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HUBS

HubSpot Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.73.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.25. HubSpot had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. HubSpot's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.37 per share, with a total value of $1,813,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer owned 1,295,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $234,946,698. The trade was a 0.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 915 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.66, for a total transaction of $216,543.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,850,458.20. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,063 shares of company stock worth $2,585,781 and have sold 17,915 shares worth $3,654,114. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 971,712 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $388,917,000 after acquiring an additional 14,159 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its stake in HubSpot by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 99,622 shares of the software maker's stock worth $39,978,000 after purchasing an additional 56,348 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,615 shares of the software maker's stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Havemeyer Place LP bought a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,583 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $17,891,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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