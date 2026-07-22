HudBay Minerals (HBM) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM - Get Free Report) TSE: HBM is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect HudBay Minerals to announce earnings of $0.2721 per share and revenue of $651.9940 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM - Get Free Report) TSE: HBM last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The mining company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. HudBay Minerals had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 27.75%.The business had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business's revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect HudBay Minerals to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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HudBay Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE:HBM opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.07. HudBay Minerals has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $32.15.

HudBay Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. HudBay Minerals's payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HudBay Minerals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,990 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 513.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,172 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in HudBay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on HudBay Minerals from $33.50 to $29.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of HudBay Minerals from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of HudBay Minerals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HudBay Minerals

About HudBay Minerals

HudBay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company engaged in the exploration, development and production of base and precious metals. Its primary products include copper, zinc, gold and silver concentrates, which are sold to smelters and refiners worldwide. The company's operations span multiple stages of the mining cycle, from resource definition and feasibility studies to mine construction, extraction and reclamation.

The company traces its roots back to 1927, when it was established as Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting Co Limited.

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