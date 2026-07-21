Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Mizuho

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Mizuho's target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.20% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $7.50) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.65.

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Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 6.1%

NYSE:HPP opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $800.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock's 50-day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.10. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 67.89% and a negative return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $181.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.12 million. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.180 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth $28,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allied Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company's stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties NYSE: HPP is a self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, development and management of high-quality office and studio properties. The company's portfolio spans strategic West Coast markets in the United States and key markets in Canada, providing space for technology, media and creative companies as well as major film and television producers. As an owner and operator of both traditional office buildings and specialized production facilities, Hudson Pacific seeks to deliver stable income through long-term leases and strategic property enhancements.

In its office segment, Hudson Pacific targets markets with strong job growth and limited supply, including Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Seattle, as well as Vancouver, British Columbia.

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