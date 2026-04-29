Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $57.1540 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.12 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 6.76%. On average, analysts expect Hudson Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

HDSN stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $266.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.99. Hudson Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $10.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HDSN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Hudson Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Technologies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $9.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hudson Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDSN. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 51.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,281 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 177.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,715 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,530 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners IM LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc is a U.S.-based provider of refrigerant management and sustainability solutions, specializing in the recovery, reclamation and recycling of refrigerant gases. The company's core business centers on collecting used refrigerants—such as CFCs, HCFCs and HFCs—from industrial, commercial and institutional customers, processing them in certified reclamation facilities and returning material that meets industry purity standards.

Headquartered in Purchase, New York, Hudson Technologies operates a network of reclamation centers across the continental United States.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hudson Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hudson Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Hudson Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here