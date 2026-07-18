Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.8750.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Hudson Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Hudson Technologies from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

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Insider Activity at Hudson Technologies

In other Hudson Technologies news, major shareholder Hartree Partners, Lp acquired 288,111 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,694,092.68. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 4,700,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,636,000. This trade represents a 6.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan Sheriff purchased 5,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $25,376.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,213.20. The trade was a 127.92% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 802,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,669,439. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 51.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,281 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,715 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,530 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Hudson Technologies Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28. Hudson Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $10.52.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $60.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.15 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc is a U.S.-based provider of refrigerant management and sustainability solutions, specializing in the recovery, reclamation and recycling of refrigerant gases. The company's core business centers on collecting used refrigerants—such as CFCs, HCFCs and HFCs—from industrial, commercial and institutional customers, processing them in certified reclamation facilities and returning material that meets industry purity standards.

Headquartered in Purchase, New York, Hudson Technologies operates a network of reclamation centers across the continental United States.

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