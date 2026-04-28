Hugo Boss (BOSSY) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its resultson Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Hugo Boss to post earnings of $0.3615 per share and revenue of $1.0231 billion for the quarter.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, analysts expect Hugo Boss to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Hugo Boss Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BOSSY remained flat at $8.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 831. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.61. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Hugo Boss from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on BOSSY

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG is a German luxury fashion group that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of apparel, accessories and footwear under its two core brands, BOSS and HUGO. The company's product portfolio spans men's and women's business wear, casual collections and athleisure, as well as fragrances, eyewear and leather goods. Hugo Boss operates through a multi-channel network that includes directly operated retail stores, e-commerce platforms and wholesale partnerships with department stores and specialty retailers.

Founded in 1924 by Hugo Ferdinand Boss and headquartered in Metzingen, Germany, the company originally produced workwear and uniforms before pivoting to high-end fashion in the latter half of the 20th century.

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