Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Director Purchases $49,999.84 in Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA - Get Free Report) Director Kathleen Sebelius bought 56,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.84. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 148,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $130,262. This represents a 62.30% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

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Humacyte Price Performance

Humacyte stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.92. 4,271,551 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,504,970. The company has a market cap of $203.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. Humacyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.93.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. Humacyte had a negative net margin of 4,836.06% and a negative return on equity of 2,914.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Humacyte News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Humacyte this week:

Positive Sentiment: Humacyte said its Symvess vascular graft is now under contract with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Strategic Acquisition Center, which should make the product easier to access across 170 VA hospitals and may support broader adoption. Article Title

Humacyte said its Symvess vascular graft is now under contract with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Strategic Acquisition Center, which should make the product easier to access across 170 VA hospitals and may support broader adoption. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen reportedly raised its price target on HUMA to $1.50 from $1.00, which can reinforce investor optimism around the stock’s potential. Article Title

TD Cowen reportedly raised its price target on HUMA to $1.50 from $1.00, which can reinforce investor optimism around the stock’s potential. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright updated its earnings estimates across several future periods, but the note still points to continued losses and only modest expected improvement over time.

HC Wainwright updated its earnings estimates across several future periods, but the note still points to continued losses and only modest expected improvement over time. Negative Sentiment: The analyst revisions included lower EPS expectations for FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028, underscoring that Humacyte is still expected to remain unprofitable for the foreseeable future.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUMA. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Humacyte from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Humacyte from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Humacyte from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humacyte presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $7.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on HUMA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humacyte

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUMA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humacyte by 33.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,948,508 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 738,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Humacyte by 31.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,067 shares of the company's stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 16,702 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Humacyte by 51.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 60,059 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 5,308.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,639,194 shares of the company's stock worth $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company's stock.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and manufacturing of off-the-shelf, regenerative human acellular vessels (HAVs) designed to address critical vascular access needs. The company's proprietary vessels are engineered from human donor cells and then decellularized to create a biocompatible scaffold capable of integrating with a patient's own tissue. Humacyte's primary business activities encompass process development, large-scale manufacturing, and clinical evaluation of HAVs for use in end-stage renal disease, peripheral arterial disease and other vascular repair applications.

The company's lead product candidate, the HAV, has advanced through multiple clinical trials for arteriovenous access in hemodialysis patients, demonstrating durability, reduced infection rates and compatibility with repeated cannulation.

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