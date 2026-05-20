Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Insider Shamik Parikh Sells 45,887 Shares

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA - Get Free Report) insider Shamik Parikh sold 45,887 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $41,298.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 272,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $245,441.70. This trade represents a 14.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Humacyte Trading Up 11.1%

HUMA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.92. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,271,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,504,970. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market cap of $203.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05. Humacyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.93.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 million. Humacyte had a negative return on equity of 2,914.18% and a negative net margin of 4,836.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Humacyte from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Humacyte from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Humacyte from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $7.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Humacyte

Trending Headlines about Humacyte

Here are the key news stories impacting Humacyte this week:

Positive Sentiment: Humacyte said its Symvess vascular graft is now under contract with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Strategic Acquisition Center, which should make the product easier to access across 170 VA hospitals and may support broader adoption. Article Title

Humacyte said its Symvess vascular graft is now under contract with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Strategic Acquisition Center, which should make the product easier to access across 170 VA hospitals and may support broader adoption. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen reportedly raised its price target on HUMA to $1.50 from $1.00, which can reinforce investor optimism around the stock’s potential. Article Title

TD Cowen reportedly raised its price target on HUMA to $1.50 from $1.00, which can reinforce investor optimism around the stock’s potential. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright updated its earnings estimates across several future periods, but the note still points to continued losses and only modest expected improvement over time.

HC Wainwright updated its earnings estimates across several future periods, but the note still points to continued losses and only modest expected improvement over time. Negative Sentiment: The analyst revisions included lower EPS expectations for FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028, underscoring that Humacyte is still expected to remain unprofitable for the foreseeable future.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humacyte

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Humacyte by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,520,055 shares of the company's stock worth $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 520,431 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Humacyte by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720,436 shares of the company's stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 624,220 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Humacyte by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978,610 shares of the company's stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 976,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Humacyte by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,837,276 shares of the company's stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 429,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Humacyte by 5,308.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,639,194 shares of the company's stock worth $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,394 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and manufacturing of off-the-shelf, regenerative human acellular vessels (HAVs) designed to address critical vascular access needs. The company's proprietary vessels are engineered from human donor cells and then decellularized to create a biocompatible scaffold capable of integrating with a patient's own tissue. Humacyte's primary business activities encompass process development, large-scale manufacturing, and clinical evaluation of HAVs for use in end-stage renal disease, peripheral arterial disease and other vascular repair applications.

The company's lead product candidate, the HAV, has advanced through multiple clinical trials for arteriovenous access in hemodialysis patients, demonstrating durability, reduced infection rates and compatibility with repeated cannulation.

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