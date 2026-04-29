Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.000- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.0B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.6 billion.

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Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $230.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.35 and a 200-day moving average of $227.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44. Humana has a 1 year low of $163.11 and a 1 year high of $315.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($3.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $32.08 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 0.92%.The firm's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.16) earnings per share. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Humana's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Humana from $215.00 to $158.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Humana from $245.00 to $176.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Evercore lifted their price objective on Humana from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on Humana from $267.00 to $185.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $222.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HUM

Insider Activity at Humana

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shetty bought 810 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.21 per share, for a total transaction of $150,020.10. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,992.97. This represents a 7.47% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Humana this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 114.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in Humana by 4,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 169 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caden Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company's stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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