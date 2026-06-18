Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang Sells 40,329 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 40,329 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $6,880,127.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 286,124 shares in the company, valued at $48,812,754.40. The trade was a 12.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 34,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total value of $5,662,020.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 4,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $800,280.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 33,630 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $5,826,733.80.

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Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI traded down $5.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.85. 16,553,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,556,972. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $168.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.23 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $233.67.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $151.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 8.55%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.030-0.030 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAOI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $43.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $79.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Applied Optoelectronics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter worth $800,000. Diker Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at about $519,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 13.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,624,570 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $119,915,000 after purchasing an additional 551,910 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 446,032 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $7,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company's stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company's core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company's product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

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