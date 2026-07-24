Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.

Huntington Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Huntington Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 39.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts: Sign Up

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.93. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 16.63%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Huntington Bancshares has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.930 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBAN

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated NASDAQ: HBAN is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company's operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington's product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Huntington Bancshares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Huntington Bancshares wasn't on the list.

While Huntington Bancshares currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here