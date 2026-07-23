Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.900-1.930 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.32. 20,641,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,467,402. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Huntington Bancshares has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.930 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HBAN

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director James D. Rollins III sold 223,522 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $3,878,106.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 612,155 shares in the company, valued at $10,620,889.25. This trade represents a 26.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 10,568 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $190,224.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 267,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,821,462. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $617,542. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,228,656 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,351,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,501 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 70,083,841 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,215,955,000 after purchasing an additional 68,478,435 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 63,302,953 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,091,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,905 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,971,849 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,092,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,335,497 shares of the bank's stock worth $508,971,000 after purchasing an additional 825,562 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated NASDAQ: HBAN is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company's operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington's product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

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