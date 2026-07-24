Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Robert W. Baird

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the bank's stock. Robert W. Baird's target price indicates a potential upside of 20.69% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Huntington Bancshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.14.

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Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 4.8%

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $17.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $19.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.930 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 10,568 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $190,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 267,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,462. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James D. Rollins III sold 223,522 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $3,878,106.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 612,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,620,889.25. This trade represents a 26.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders bought 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $617,542. Insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the bank's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company's stock.

Huntington Bancshares News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Huntington Bancshares this week:

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated NASDAQ: HBAN is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company's operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington's product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

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