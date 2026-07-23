Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $3.79 per share and revenue of $3.1486 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.09. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.71%.The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $277.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $294.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.46. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $256.45 and a 52-week high of $460.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.25.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries's payout ratio is 35.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $405.00 to $349.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $374.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on HII

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total transaction of $1,118,530.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,681,595.78. The trade was a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 329.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 432.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,144 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 30,975 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth about $398,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

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