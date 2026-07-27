Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Stock Price Down 4.4% - Time to Sell?

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.04 and last traded at $12.24. 436,121 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 6,117,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

Get Huntsman alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Huntsman from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Huntsman from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $12.00 price objective on Huntsman in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on Huntsman from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.67.

View Our Latest Report on Huntsman

Huntsman Trading Down 6.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.69. The business's 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 5.83%.The business's revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Corporation will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Huntsman's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.23%.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Huntsman by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,672 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 121.7% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,751 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1,005.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,514 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company's stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals with headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 1970 by entrepreneur Jon Huntsman Sr., the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to establish a broad portfolio of products serving diverse end markets. Huntsman maintains a presence in more than 30 countries, operating manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

The company organizes its operations into several core business segments, including Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Huntsman, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Huntsman wasn't on the list.

While Huntsman currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here