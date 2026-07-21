Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.13 per share and revenue of $448.9750 million for the quarter. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.15. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $451.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $437.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Huron Consulting Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts: Sign Up

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HURN opened at $112.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.12. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $84.88 and a twelve month high of $186.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.38 and a 200 day moving average of $130.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HURN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Huron Consulting Group to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $184.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on HURN

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, Director Joy Brown sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $191,223.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,575 shares in the company, valued at $900,460.75. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total transaction of $52,468.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,616,232.24. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,862 shares of company stock valued at $314,519 over the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 682.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 313 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Huron Consulting Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Huron Consulting Group wasn't on the list.

While Huron Consulting Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here