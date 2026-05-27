Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Sets New 1-Year Low - Here's What Happened

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $100.10 and last traded at $103.90, with a volume of 351378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.46.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HURN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Huron Consulting Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered Huron Consulting Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $205.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 1.5%

The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.18 and a 200-day moving average of $148.42.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $451.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.12 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 5.94%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 598 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total transaction of $70,827.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,221,686.44. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 443 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total value of $52,468.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,232.24. This represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $224,707 over the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,396 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,485 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company's stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

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