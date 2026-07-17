Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $113.98, but opened at $118.34. Huron Consulting Group shares last traded at $119.97, with a volume of 15,835 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

HURN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Huron Consulting Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 0.5%

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $104.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 5.94%.The business had revenue of $451.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joy Brown sold 1,821 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $191,223.21. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,575 shares of the company's stock, valued at $900,460.75. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 598 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total transaction of $70,827.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,221,686.44. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,862 shares of company stock worth $314,519. Insiders own 2.07% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 11,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 240 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

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