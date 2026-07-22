Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Benchmark from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Benchmark's target price points to a potential upside of 75.33% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HUT. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $76.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Hut 8 from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Hut 8 from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on Hut 8 from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $126.26.

Get Hut 8 alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HUT

Hut 8 Price Performance

Hut 8 stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.22. 1,593,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,793,468. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 4.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.24 and a 200 day moving average of $78.18. Hut 8 has a 1-year low of $18.68 and a 1-year high of $140.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $139.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.53 million. Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 109.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hut 8 will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hut 8

In related news, Director Joseph Flinn sold 7,719 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total value of $910,147.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,295.29. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Victor Semah sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,250. This represents a 24.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 112,724 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,340 over the last three months. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hut 8

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in Hut 8 by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 275 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hut 8 during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hut 8 by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,448 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hut 8 during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Hut 8

Here are the key news stories impacting Hut 8 this week:

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp., trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol HUT, is a North American digital infrastructure company specializing in cryptocurrency mining and high‐performance computing. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Hut 8 operates purpose‐built data centers that house fleets of specialized ASIC and GPU servers. Through its flagship mining facilities in Alberta and Ontario, the company leverages low‐cost, low‐carbon power sources—such as hydroelectric and natural gas—to support sustainable bitcoin production.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hut 8, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hut 8 wasn't on the list.

While Hut 8 currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here