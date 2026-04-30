Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, June 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Hyatt Hotels has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hyatt Hotels has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

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Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 5.5%

H traded up $8.71 on Thursday, reaching $167.62. 1,505,498 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,627. The company's 50 day moving average is $155.28 and its 200-day moving average is $157.22. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.32, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $117.61 and a twelve month high of $180.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on H shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $181.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on H

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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