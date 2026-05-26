Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Given New $187.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $181.00 to $187.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's price objective points to a potential upside of 5.14% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on H. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $185.50.

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Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE H traded up $3.71 on Tuesday, hitting $177.86. 299,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,503. The company's 50 day moving average price is $158.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -508.17 and a beta of 1.33. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $127.54 and a twelve month high of $180.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Jnp 2010-Pg Trust sold 213,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $35,803,553.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 213,434 shares in the company, valued at $35,803,553.50. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.28, for a total value of $58,912.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,267.60. This trade represents a 42.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,916 shares of company stock worth $37,413,506. Insiders own 23.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 827.9% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,900,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $304,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,616 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,676,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $749,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,554 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 21.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715,085 shares of the company's stock valued at $669,221,000 after purchasing an additional 843,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 84.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,228,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $171,545,000 after purchasing an additional 562,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 551.8% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,847,000 after purchasing an additional 314,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company's stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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