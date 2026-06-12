Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Hits New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $200.26 and last traded at $198.3420, with a volume of 68574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.86.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

H has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.40.

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Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.36. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -566.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Hyatt Hotels's payout ratio is currently -171.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.96, for a total transaction of $195,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jnp 2010-Pg Trust sold 213,434 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $35,803,553.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 213,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,803,553.50. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,458 shares of company stock valued at $40,093,807. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,359 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,229,000 after buying an additional 29,976 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 8.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 143,311 shares of the company's stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth $616,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 394.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 13,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 61.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 26,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company's stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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