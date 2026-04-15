Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.45.

HYPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hyperfine to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Hyperfine from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Hyperfine in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

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Hyperfine Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of HYPR stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company's 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17. Hyperfine has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.22.

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. Hyperfine had a negative net margin of 262.29% and a negative return on equity of 95.09%. Analysts anticipate that Hyperfine will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hyperfine

In other Hyperfine news, CFO Brett Hale sold 24,188 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $29,267.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 275,812 shares in the company, valued at $333,732.52. This trade represents a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Teisseyre sold 24,188 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $29,267.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 354,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $429,124.08. This trade represents a 6.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 30.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyperfine

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYPR. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyperfine by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 39,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 22,638 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyperfine Company Profile

Hyperfine, Inc NASDAQ: HYPR is a medical technology company focused on expanding access to advanced neuroimaging through its portable magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. The company's flagship product, Swoop®, is designed to enable bedside MRI scanning in a wide range of clinical environments, including emergency departments, intensive care units and outpatient clinics. By leveraging a compact, high-performance permanent magnet and a custom-designed gradient system, Hyperfine aims to reduce the logistical and financial barriers associated with traditional, large-scale MRI installations.

The Swoop system features a lightweight, wheeled design that can be maneuvered directly to a patient's bedside, allowing clinicians to conduct diagnostic imaging without the need to transport critically ill or immobile patients.

Further Reading

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