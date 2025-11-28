Free Trial
Black Friday: Try MarketBeat All Access for 5 Weeks at $5
Claim Your Deal
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX) Hits New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
i-80 Gold logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 52-week high: i-80 Gold's stock climbed to a new 52-week high of $1.16 (last $1.1550), up about 7.3% on heavy volume of roughly 2.22 million shares from a prior close of $1.09.
  • Insider buying: Director John William Seaman bought 30,000 shares at $1.03 on Nov. 25, raising his stake by 10.1% to 326,942 shares (insiders own 2.08% of the company).
  • Financials and ownership: The company has a market cap of $936.05M but shows weak liquidity (current ratio 0.33, quick ratio 0.22) and a negative PE (-3.25), while institutional investors hold about 61.31% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.1550, with a volume of 2218143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

i-80 Gold Stock Up 7.3%

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $936.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other i-80 Gold news, Director John William Seaman purchased 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 326,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,750.26. This trade represents a 10.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of i-80 Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in i-80 Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in i-80 Gold by 87.9% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,245 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.31% of the company's stock.

About i-80 Gold

(Get Free Report)

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in i-80 Gold Right Now?

Before you consider i-80 Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and i-80 Gold wasn't on the list.

While i-80 Gold currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Elon Musk's Next Move Cover
Elon Musk's Next Move

Explore Elon Musk’s boldest ventures yet—from AI and autonomy to space colonization—and find out how investors can ride the next wave of innovation.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Black Friday: Unlock My “Win Either Way” Trade Plan For $1
Black Friday: Unlock My “Win Either Way” Trade Plan For $1
From Timothy Sykes (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines