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Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Iberdrola logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Iberdrola reported quarterly EPS of $1.15, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01, and posted a net margin of 13.74% with a return on equity of 10.24%.
  • Shares traded down about 1.6% to $92.74 on mid-day trading with 110,222 shares exchanged (above its ~93k average); the stock carries a market cap of $156.68B, a P/E of 22.13 and a 52‑week range of $67.20–$96.50.
  • Wall Street’s consensus rating is a Hold (1 Strong Buy, 1 Buy, 4 Hold, 1 Sell) and Goldman Sachs reiterated a "neutral" rating; Iberdrola is a Spanish utility focused on expanding renewables (wind, hydro, solar) and modernizing grids.
  • Five stocks we like better than Iberdrola.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Iberdrola had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 10.24%.

Iberdrola Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Iberdrola stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.74. 110,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $67.20 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iberdrola currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on IBDRY

Iberdrola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iberdrola, SA is a Spanish multinational electric utility headquartered in Bilbao that develops, produces and supplies electricity and related energy services. The company's core activities span electricity generation across a diverse mix of assets, transmission and distribution network ownership and operation, and retail supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Iberdrola also offers energy management and digital solutions aimed at improving efficiency and integrating distributed and renewable resources.

Renewable energy is a central focus of Iberdrola's business strategy, with significant investments in wind (onshore and offshore), hydroelectric and solar power and in the modernization of grids to accommodate increasing shares of intermittent generation.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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