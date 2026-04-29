Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Iberdrola had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 10.24%.

Get Iberdrola alerts: Sign Up

Iberdrola Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Iberdrola stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.74. 110,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $67.20 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iberdrola currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on IBDRY

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA is a Spanish multinational electric utility headquartered in Bilbao that develops, produces and supplies electricity and related energy services. The company's core activities span electricity generation across a diverse mix of assets, transmission and distribution network ownership and operation, and retail supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Iberdrola also offers energy management and digital solutions aimed at improving efficiency and integrating distributed and renewable resources.

Renewable energy is a central focus of Iberdrola's business strategy, with significant investments in wind (onshore and offshore), hydroelectric and solar power and in the modernization of grids to accommodate increasing shares of intermittent generation.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Iberdrola, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Iberdrola wasn't on the list.

While Iberdrola currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here