Go Pro
→ Trump's New Dollar (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

iBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBIO) Given Consensus Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
iBio logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • iBio has a consensus analyst rating of "Buy" from eight covering firms, with an average 12-month price target of $5.00 versus a recent share price of $1.44.
  • Recent analyst actions were mixed: Chardan, B. Riley, and Raymond James maintained or initiated bullish ratings, while Weiss Ratings and Wall Street Zen issued or downgraded to sell.
  • The company continues to post losses, reporting EPS of -$0.07 in its latest quarter and facing a full-year forecast of -$0.36 EPS, even as it advances biotech programs including IBIO-100 and preclinical vaccine candidates.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Shares of iBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBIO - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

IBIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of iBio in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of iBio in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of iBio in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on iBio in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of iBio from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on iBio

iBio Stock Performance

Shares of IBIO stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.27. iBio has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The stock's 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01.

iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that iBio will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of iBio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iBio during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,300,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,970,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in iBio during the 4th quarter valued at $3,860,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iBio during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,770,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in iBio by 10,440.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,096,179 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,779 shares in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company is also developing vaccine candidates comprising IBIO-200 and IBIO-201, which are in preclinical development for the prevention of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2; and IBIO-400 for the treatment of classical swine fever.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in iBio Right Now?

Before you consider iBio, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and iBio wasn't on the list.

While iBio currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
The $15 Gold Fund That Pays Up to $1,152/Month
The $15 Gold Fund That Pays Up to $1,152/Month
From Investors Alley (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026

Recent Videos

Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines