Ibstock (LON:IBST) Insider Sells £16,726.24 in Stock

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST - Get Free Report) insider Joe Hudson sold 15,632 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 107, for a total transaction of £16,726.24.

Joe Hudson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Joe Hudson sold 64,484 shares of Ibstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 103, for a total value of £66,418.52.

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Ibstock Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of LON IBST traded up GBX 1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 108.40. The company had a trading volume of 26,428,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,119. The firm's fifty day moving average price is GBX 114.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 126.68. Ibstock plc has a one year low of GBX 97 and a one year high of GBX 200.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59. The stock has a market cap of £428.07 million, a PE ratio of 135.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Ibstock (LON:IBST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 5.70 EPS for the quarter. Ibstock had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 0.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ibstock plc will post 11.0089552 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on IBST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ibstock from GBX 144 to GBX 110 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Ibstock from GBX 150 to GBX 135 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ibstock from GBX 133 to GBX 127 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 135.50.

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About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

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